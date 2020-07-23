Naana Akumtu Bisensu I donates to 2017 Miss Asafotu 2nd Runner-up at her Marriage Ceremony

Naana Akumtu Bisensu I, the queenmother of Ohue Wem clan of Ada, over the weekend made donation toward the nuptials of Miss Oforiwah Caesar.

The donation was made on behalf of Naana Akumtu Bisensu I and entire elders of Ohue wemi, by Naana Adu Akrofi I, the queenmother of Matsɛkope.

The organizing team of Miss Asafotu joined the colourful union of the 2nd runner-up of the 2017 Miss Asafotu pageant Miss Oforiwah Caesar to crown the ceremony.

At the reception, Naana Adu Akrofi I, the queenmother of Matsɛkope together with Hon. Rockson Moses Dziagu (popularly known as Action), the Assembly Member for Salem-Agorkpo electoral area, and the entourage presented items to honour Mrs Sarpong.

She was also congratulated for the good step taken in a rightful direction –by getting married, as custom and traditions in Ada demand.

“In fact, you have set the pace for the rest of the pageants and entire youth, more especially the ladies of Ada. Myself, on behalf of Naana Akumtu Bisensu l and the entire Ada is much proud of you and hope the Good Lord makes this union a success” she said.

She added that God willing, Naana Akumtu Bisensu I will attend her twins’ naming ceremony herself if all things be equal.

Among the items presented include kutsue, kutsimi dade, dadesɛn, coal-pot, blender, kettle, rice cooker, iron, sets of cooking utensils, 6 pieces of cloth, among many others.

The invited guests embraced assorted giveaways, donated by Naana Akumtu Bisensu l. These included, but not limited to hand sanitizers, body splashes, pieces of cloth, and bathing gel.

Miss Bridget Doopey, the 2016 Miss Asafotu winner and other runners-up were present to support the ceremony.

Other members present were Mr. John Korley Dotser, a poet and CEO of Okor Nimeli GH. and Mr. Eric Nartey, CEO of Spread Ghana — an event group; all members of the Miss Asafotu Planning Committee.

To the surprise of many, the delicious food packages from Naana confirmed the presence of royalty of Ohue wemi.

Wa ke Naana Akumtu Bisensu l, ayekooooooo!









