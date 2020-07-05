Shatta Wale postpones ‘Gift of God’ Album | Here’s Why

Shatta Wale has kept in abeyance the ‘Gift of God’ album, a masterpiece that was scheduled for a release this year.

Also known as the ‘GOG’ album, it will now be available in 2021, the ‘African Dancehall King’ has revealed.

According to the Shatta Movement boss, the postponement has become necessary because of COVID-19 effect.

Shatta Wale has since admonish “each and everyone to take the virus seriously because it’s real.”

GIFT OF GOD ALBUM… Preparation towards my studio album, GIFT OF GOD #GOG is still underway, myself and my team are working tirelessly to put together a timeless album that will stand the test of time and to give all my fans and music lovers around the world an unforgettable experience. We were looking at dropping the album this year, but upon second thoughts looking at how the coronavirus pandemic is taken a heavy toll on mankind, we have decided to postpone the final release date to next year 2021. I will still be with you dropping some singles to keep you waiting and entertained. #MissMoney featuring Medikal is out now, continue to stream it and enjoy the sweet melodies of all the other earlier released singles. I will like to use this opportunity to admonish each and everyone to take the virus seriously because it’s real. Follow the protocols. Protect yourself at all times, wear nose masks, wash your hands regularly and use hand sanitizers more often, practice social distancing. If you have nothing important doing outside, just stay at home!! #STAYSAFE

#SM4LYF

#GOGALBUM

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

