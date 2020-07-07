Sho Madjozi receives Song from AY Poyoo

Sho Madjozi has received a song from AY Poyoo, the South African musician has stated.

Noted for the hit song ‘John Cena’, Sho Madjozi‘s pronouncement comes after AY Poyoo mentioned that he would like to record with her.

According to her, its sort of nice. Sho Madjozi tweeted “I just got the song from @ay_poyoo it kind of bangs.”

With AY Poyoo‘s earlier comments, it won’t be surprising to have the South African put a verse on the said song.

Noted for the mantra “I’m the GOAT”, AY Poyoo gained more international recognition during and after his IG Live session with African-American comedian Michael Blackson.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

