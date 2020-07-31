This is How Sarkodie Reacted ‘Already’ Music Video by Beyonce and Shatta Wale

Sarkodie has reacted few hours after the ‘Already’ music video by Beyonce, Shatta Wale, and Major Lazer was released.

The revered Ghanaian rapper is part of the numerous personalities in Ghana and on the continent to have reacted to this.

This also comes as a bit of surprise to some fans who didn’t foresee the ‘New Guy’ rapper to react in this regard.

This is due to the fact that Sarkodie has for most part of the week, promoted his forthcoming virtual concert.

This comes, despite the release of the music video which forms part of the ‘Black Is King’ video gaining a lot of traction this.

It was Shatta Wale who first acknowledged Beyonce for believing in his talent and giving him the platform to share his good message to the world.

In a reaction to this, Sarkodie shared the message “BIG MOMENT” together with multiple emojis the Ghana flag and fire.

This reaction from Sarkodie on Shatta Wale attaining this big feat has been greeted with a lot of mix feeling, as usual, from fans of the latter.

While some believe he is doing this to be in the trends, others believe its genuine and Shatta Wale deserves the acknowledgement from Sarkodie.

Whatever it may be, what do you also make of this?

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

