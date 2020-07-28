Entertainment

Women Support: Nikki Samonas, Zynnell Zuh, Other Female Celebrities in Ghana Join Global Campaign

PlugTimes.com July 28, 2020
Zynnell Zuh Moesha Boduong Nikki Samonas

Women across the world are showing support for each other in a social media campaign that is currently underway.

In Ghana, many celebrities are partaking in this initiative and it has been a worthy one, by far.

The likes of Nikki Samonas, Zynnell Zuh, Moesha Boduong, and Tracey Boakye are among the Ghanaian celebrities who have (been) nominated (by) colleagues in this regard.

Bathtub Life: How Mzbel Keeps Out of Your Troubles – READ MORE

In support of this, any personality who is nominated by the other shares a monochrome image on social media accompanied by words of women empowerment and support.

It has been a very beautiful campaign across the various social media platforms.

Check the some of the Ghanaian celebrities who have so far partaken in this and their respective monochrome images.

musician and entrepreneur Mzbel
musician and entrepreneur Mzbel
actress Nikki Samonas
actress Nikki Samonas
filmmaker Yvonne Nelson
filmmaker Yvonne Nelson
actress Beverly Afaglo
actress Beverly Afaglo
filmmaker Tracey Boakye
filmmaker Tracey Boakye
actress and TV host Emelia Brobbey
actress and TV host Emelia Brobbey
actress and socialite Moesha Boduong
actress and socialite Moesha Boduong
actress Zynnell Zuh
actress Zynnell Zuh
actress and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger
actress and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger
actress Nadia Buari
actress Nadia Buari
photomodel Shugatiti
photomodel Shugatiti

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close