‪Shatta Wale never met Beyonce for ‘Already’ Video – Pope Skinny ‬claims

Pope Skinny has stated that Shatta Wale did not meet Beyonce for the filming of ‘Already’ video in Ghana.

The Ghanaian rapper becomes one of the few people who have argued that a Beyonce look-alike was rather used in the video.

Others have also added that although Beyonce was in the video, she was cloned in it and didn’t feature where Shatta Wale appears.

His comments come few hours after the video was premiered.

According to Pope Skinny, although he likes Shatta Wale, Ghanaians should note that.

He adds that although its a worthy project, Ghana preferred the two (2) in the video together.

Watch him speak to the issue below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

