VIDEO PREMIERE: Beyonce – Already ft Shatta Wale, Major Lazer

Beyonce has released the ‘Already’ music video featuring Shatta Wale and Major Lazer.

It is from ‘Black Is King’, a visual album by the R&B superstar Beyonce.

Set in Ghana, and the USA, the visuals for ‘Already’ makes use of some elegant aesthetic impressions from the director Blitz the Ambassador.

Enjoy the ‘Already’ music video by Beyonce, Shatta Wale and Major Lazer below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

