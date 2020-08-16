Asian Doll involved in Near Fatal Car Accident

Asian Doll almost lost her last after getting involved in a near fatal car crash.

Also known as Asian Da Brat, she had the car accident on Sunday morning, just before her party launch.

According to the American rapper, the car she was driving in with friends somersaulted when it fell off a cliff.

The ‘Pull Up’ rapper has to crawl out of the wreck.

She sustained a broken arm and gashes in her face and ear.

Asian Doll, 23, has also revealed that her friends were bleeding in the head, following the unfortunate incident.

She has taken to her social media accounts to react to this. One of her reactions read:

“I’m okay but I’ll never be the same 💔 real life just almost lost my life gang walking down the street head busted bleeding 🤦🏽‍♀️ why me tho how I deserve this. Feel like it’s me against the world & I just almost lost 🤦🏽‍♀️.”

She is currently at the hospital responding to treatment and she says she feels OK.

We keep Asian Doll in our prayers as we wish her a speedy recovery.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

