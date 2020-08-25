Bullet is Best Songwriter of Our Time; Build Him a Statue — Wendy Shay Says

Artiste manager Bullet has been tagged by his Rufftown Records signee Wendy Shay as the Best Songwriter of our time.

In view of this opinion, the ‘Shay On You‘ crooner has asked that a statue be built, in his honour.

According to Wendy Shay, her pronouncement comes against the background that he is also the only record label boss who has written hit songs as a performing artiste and label owner.

Real name Ricky Nana Agyeman, he has also written hit songs and managed the likes of the late Ebony Reigns, and Fantana.

He once had the likes of Ms Forson, Danny Beat, Brella, and Ray James on his record label.

He was very instrumental in the late Ebony Reigns‘ crowning as the VGMA 2018 ‘Artiste of the Year’, and a couple of other.

For Wendy Shay, Bullet has managed to invest more in her craft, a move which has resulted in some positive footprints.

Day-in-day-out, there has been calls from people in creative arts to build statues in honour of people they believe deserve it.

However, its effect or realisation has been on the minimal, as none has been fruitful.

She wrote: “Bullet is the only record label boss who has written hits upon hits for himself (Ruff and Smooth) and for great artistes. Undoubtedly the best songwriter of our time. We need to build him a statue!! Ghana wake up!

The Shay Gang boss is currently promoting her single ‘Odo‘ which features afrobeat star Kelvyn Boy.

