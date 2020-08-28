DKB Attacks Efia Odo

Comedian DKB has attacked Efia Odo stating that no company takes her serious because of her lifestyle.

It follows Efia Odo‘s comment that “someone working in McDonalds in America makes more money than most celebs in Ghana.”

This comment did not go down well with most Ghanaian celebrities.

And as a result, DKB had to jump into the defense of celebrities in Ghana and money in the industry.

In a reaction to this, the comedian tagged Efia Odo as someone who removes pants and show nipples like she is having ‘pono’ auditions.

DKB further stated that she should just single herself out and not tag all celebrities, with respect to this.

He advised that for companies to bill her on projects, she should rather start wearing a kaba and slit.

He wrote: “When you are continuously removing pants and showing nipples like a pono auditions which company will take you seriously? Don’t say us when it’s just you, shut up and suffer your misery instead of disrespecting the creative arts field, some of us have made a living out of it and created jobs for others through it. Wear a kaba and slit for once and see the number of brand endorsements that will chase you. Everyday pioto bonanza….MUTUMBANZA!”

In 2018, DKB was one of the celebrities who openly reacted to Efia Odo’s break-up with her then boyfriend Kweku Raveloe.

Later in the year, the two were spotting at a function flirting with each other.

In June this year, both DKB and Efia Odo had a banter on social media over the Bible.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

