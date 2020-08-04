EntertainmentMusic Plug!

DOWNLOAD: AY Poyoo – Poison (prod. by Lord Sky)

PlugTimes.com August 4, 2020
AY Poyoo poison

AY Poyoo has released a new song he titles ‘Poison’.

The song “Poison” talks about stealing the show and proving everyone wrong.

Hence, it motivates the listener to get out of their shells.

The song also produced by Nigerian music producer Lord Sky.

Download ‘Poison‘ by AY Poyoo below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

