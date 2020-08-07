EntertainmentMusic Plug!
DOWNLOAD: Freda Rhymz – Saucy ft. Sista Afia (prod. by Mix Master Garzy)
Freda Rhymz drops a new song ‘Saucy’ featuring Sista Afia, days after breaking the news.
‘Saucy’, the new single from the Young Mission Entertainment and A.V.O. act was produced by Mix Master Garzy.
Download/stream and enjoy ‘Saucy‘ by Freda Rhymz below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
