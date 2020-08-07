DOWNLOAD: Freda Rhymz – Saucy ft. Sista Afia (prod. by Mix Master Garzy)

Freda Rhymz drops a new song ‘Saucy’ featuring Sista Afia, days after breaking the news.

‘Saucy’, the new single from the Young Mission Entertainment and A.V.O. act was produced by Mix Master Garzy.

Download/stream and enjoy ‘Saucy‘ by Freda Rhymz below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.