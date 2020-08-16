Ghana May Reopen Borders by September 1 — Akufo-Addo

H.E. Akufo-Addo has stated that Ghana may reopen its borders by September 1, 2020.

This statement comes after the consistent decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, for weeks now, in the West African nation.

He made this known his 15th address to the nation on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

According to the President of the Republic of Ghana, he has instructed the Ministry of Aviation, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Ghana Airports Company, Ministry of Health, and its agencies to ascertain the country’s readiness to re-open our airports.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also assured that Ghana is in the position to test every single passenger that arrives in the country in order to curtail the spread of the virus.

By extension, this inform the Government’s decision on the re-opening of the borders by air, to human traffic.

Until further notice, borders of Ghana, by air, land, sea, remain closed to human traffic.

For Ghanaian nationals stranded abroad, the special dispensation program will continue, for their evacuation back home.

He also added that beaches, pubs, cinemas, and nightclubs remain closed until further notice.

Ghana has so far recorded 42,532 cases with 40,362 recoveries or discharge, 1,939 active cases and 231 deaths.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

