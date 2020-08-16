Moesha Boduong confirms undergoing Plastic Surgery

Moesha boduong has confirmed that she has undergone a plastic surgery process.

According to the Ghanaian actress, it was specifically a ‘Brazilian Butt Lift’ which has given her, the current curvy figure.

She made this known in her most recent exclusive interview on GhOne TV with Angela Bamford.

Most people who go for plastic surgery allude their reason to being able to get out of their state low self esteem.

Notwithstanding this, Moesha Boduong reveals she loved her old self but love her current stature too and wanted to get it.

Asked why she opted for this process, she noted that after several efforts to gain it through workout and diet, the result was not forthcoming, so she had to resort to liposuction.

Moesha Boduong is noted for having very curvy figure and it is admired by many of her followers.

In recent past, there has been rumors about the actress undergoing a surgery to have her figure.

However, she neither denied nor confirmed it, until her latest interview.

Moesha Boduong becomes one of the very few popular people in Ghana who have opened up about their curvy body.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.