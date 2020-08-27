‘Party’ Moment as Sista Afia lights up Fameye’s ‘Greater Than’ Album Listening — VIDEO

It was another lively moment when Sista Afia performed ‘Party’ a borga highlife song which features Fameye.

This was when the ‘Notin I Get’ hitmaker held a listening session for his 10-track ‘Greater Than’ album.

It took place at the BaseCamp Initiative in East Legon, Accra on Wednesday night.

When the BK Records act assumed stage, she lighted up the place with another lovely performance.

Her chemistry with Fameye was another one to behold as they looked as much as a music duo that has rehearsed for his over and over again.

Sista Afia was one of the top performers at the recently-held ‘Black Love Virtual Concert’ headlined by revered rapper Sarkodie.

She is set to perform at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2020 this weekend.

Watch Sista Afia perform ‘Party‘ with Fameye, at the latter’s ‘Greater Than’ album listening session.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.