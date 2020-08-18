REVIEW: Sarkodie’s Black Love Virtual Concert — VIDEO

Blogger Yaw ‘Plug’ Sarpong reviews Sarkodie’s Black Love Virtual Concert.

The Founding-Editor of PlugTimes.com talks more about logistics & props, performances, and many more.

Watch the review below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.