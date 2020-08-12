Stonebwoy punches Sarkodie’s Manager AngelTown in the Eye — VIDEO

Stonebwoy has attacked Sarkodie’s manager AngelTown Baby physically, reports say.

According to eye-witness reports, Stonebwoy physically attacked AngelTown following a disagreement at the recording of the ‘Black Love Virtual Concert’ headlined by Sarkodie.

This unfortunate incident occurred on the night of Monday, August 10, 2020.

He was attacked in the eye, and as a result, he sustained some bruises in the area around his eye.

In the video, Angeltown is seen receiving treatment over the bruises he sustained following the attacks from Stonebwoy.

AngelTown visited the Salem Eye Centre in Tema on Tuesday, where he has been receiving treatment on his bruised eye from the optometrist.

The unfortunate incident, as per reports was intended to be kept as a secret until the concert is probably over.

In the meantime, there has not been any reaction from the camp of Stonebwoy.

In the same way, there has not been any further information from the camp of Sarknation or AngelTown.

More to follow soon.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

