Sports

UEFA Champions League QF Highlights: Manchester City 1 v 3 Lyon

PlugTimes.com August 16, 2020
Lyon vs Man city ucl highlights

Lyon won by 3 – 1 in their UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarterfinal match against Manchester City.

Watch the highlights including goals from the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

