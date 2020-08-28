VGMA 2020 Winners [LIVE UPDATES]

This is the VGMA 2020 winners live update page which is being updated as it is announced.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2020 winners announcement ceremony has been divided into two (2) — day 1 and day 2.

The 21st edition of the prestigious VGMA goes virtual and day 1 is more of an industry award. The Day 2 will see all the main category winners being announced.

Check out the live update of the list of winners below:

VGMA 2020 Winners: Day 1

Traditional Artiste of the Year

–

Instrumentalist of the Year

–

Sound Engineer of the Year

–

Male Vocalist of the Year

–

Female Vocalist of the Year

–

Songwriter of the Year

–

Record of the Year

–

Best Video of the Year

–

Group of the Year

–

Producer of the Year

–

Best International Collaboration of the Year

–

African Artiste of the Year

–

Lifetime Achievement Award

VGMA 2020 Winners: Day 2

VGMA 2020 Unsung

Teflon Flexx

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.