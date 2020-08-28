Entertainment

VGMA 2020 Winners [LIVE UPDATES]

PlugTimes.com August 28, 2020
This is the VGMA 2020 winners live update page which is being updated as it is announced.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2020 winners announcement ceremony has been divided into two (2) — day 1 and day 2.

The 21st edition of the prestigious VGMA goes virtual and day 1 is more of an industry award. The Day 2 will see all the main category winners being announced.

Check out the live update of the list of winners below:

VGMA 2020 Winners: Day 1

Traditional Artiste of the Year

Instrumentalist of the Year

Sound Engineer of the Year

Male Vocalist of the Year

Female Vocalist of the Year

Songwriter of the Year

Record of the Year

Best Video of the Year

Group of the Year

Producer of the Year

Best International Collaboration of the Year

African Artiste of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

VGMA 2020 Winners: Day 2

VGMA 2020 Unsung

Teflon Flexx

