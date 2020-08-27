Yaa Jackson has Collapsed — Reports

Yaa Jackson has reportedly collapsed and been rushed to the hospital.

The Ghanaian singer and actress black out occurred in the night of Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Accra.

According to reports, Yaa Jackson was initially rushed to the MDS-Lancet Laboratories in East Legon, Accra.

However, it was closed at the time and she was rushed again, to another health facility.

In a video sighted by PlugTimes.com, the ‘Ginger‘ crooner is seen lying down at the backseat of a subcompact hatchback car.

This sad news comes on the night musician Fameye was hosting the ‘Greater Than’ album listening in East Legon.

Many were expecting Yaa Jackson to be there, due to her work on her song ‘Ehwe Papa’ with him.

However, she was not at the short event held on Wednesday night.

Our prayers are with Yaa Jackson and her family during this trying moment.

Get well soon.

