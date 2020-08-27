VIDEO PREMIERE: Lil Win — Kpoo ft Kalybos

Here comes the much anticipated music video from actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win.

Titled “Kpoo”, the song features comic actor Kalybos, who delivered great verses to bless the song.

The visuals for the song casts another comedian, Bismark The Joke, giving viewers more to entertain them on their screens.

Lil Win is of no doubt Ghana’s entertaining comedian and gradually winning the hearts of music lovers with his music releases currently.

Let’s enjoy the video for “Kpoo” from below:



