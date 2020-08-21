WRONG! Hotel Receptionist Fights with Her Client — VIDEO

The video of a hotel receptionist fighting a client / customer has gone viral on social media.

In the video sighted by PlugTimes.com, the receptionist who dons a skimpy black skirt and white shirt is seen exchanging punches with the client.

This wrong act has been condemned by netizens across social media.

This is due to the fact that it happens in the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In effect, the coronavirus measures was zero during the altercation.

Watch them.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.