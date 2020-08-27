Yaa Jackson is Recovering — Management reacts to Collapse

Management of Yaa Jackson has stated that the musician and actress is doing well now after she collapsed.

The management’s reaction comes, hours after her blackout on Wednesday night.

The team has confirmed that he was not feeling well prior to the unfortunate incident.

PlugTimes.com earlier reported about Yaa Jackson‘s collapse which resulted in the ‘Ginger’ crooner being rushed to the hospital.

In a brief communique by her management team, well wishers have been thanks for showing concern.

Yaa Jackson‘s management team also adds that everyone should continue to keep her in prayers.

The statement reads: From the management team of Yaa Jackson we thank everyone for the warm concern regarding the video post circulating on social media. Yaa wasn’t feeling well but she’s doing much better now please continue to remember her in your prayers. Thank you.

Currently, it is not clear whether she has fully recovered.

However, PlugTimes.com will keep you updated on any new development.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

