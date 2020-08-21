You Don’t Owe Anyone Flat Tummy; Don’t let Social Media Kill Your Confidence — Kisa Gbekle advises Ladies

Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has advised young ladies not to be pressured by lifestyle fantasies.

According to her, one do not need to have flat tummy, big butt or designer clothes to look beautiful.

Kisa Gbekle‘s advice comes at a time, many people, especially young ladies are easily influenced by what they see on Instagram.

The ‘Stand By Me‘ actress, this act kills confidence of these such people.

“Sis you don’t have to have a flat stomach, big butt and all designer clothes to be poppin!!! Stop letting Instagram kill yall Confidence,” she posted.

Check her post out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

