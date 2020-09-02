EntertainmentMusic Plug!
DOWNLOAD: Shatta Wale – Rookie (prod. by BeatBoy)
Shatta Wale drops a new song ‘Rookie’ for the dancehall culture.
The song for the Shatta Movement boss was produced by BeatBoy.
Download / stream new song ‘Rookie’ by Shatta Wale below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

