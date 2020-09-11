Kevin Boy steps out in Newly Customised Range Rover Sport — VIDEO

Kelvyn Boy has stepped out in a new Range Rover Sport for the first time.

The ‘Mea‘ hitmaker who was at Fameye‘s ‘Greater Than’ album launch on Friday night arrived at the show, in the car.

Kelvyn Boy‘s new Range Rover car has a customized number plate which read “ANADA-1-20”.

This comes barely two (2) months after he acquired two saloon cars, one for himself, and another for his manager.

Kelvyn Boy drew the attention of many guests at the event which was being held at Poki House inside Airport Residential Area, Accra.

The former Burniton Music group act was also beaming with smile, and was all joyous when he arrived at the event.

The Ghanaian afrobeats superstar mingled with his colleagues present.

They included, but not limited to Quamina MP, and Mr Drew.

He also joined Fameye and other music acts to perform on stage.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.