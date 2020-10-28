Entertainment

BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 Winners – Complete List

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 winners have been announced at a virtual ceremony held on Tuesday, October 27.

Megan Thee Stallion won big during the night, including the ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year’, and ‘Hustler of the Year’.

There were wins for the likes Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, as well as a posthumous award for Pop Smoke.

Check the complete list of winners at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 below:

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
Rapsody

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST
Pop Smoke

IMPACT TRACK
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
The Joe Budden Podcast

DJ OF THE YEAR
D-Nice

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
Megan Thee Stallion – Beyonce ‘Savage (remix)’ ft. Beyonce

BEST COLLABORATION
Savage (remix) – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce

SONG OF THE YEAR
Roddy Ricch – The Box – produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze

BEST LIVE PERFORMER
Travis Scott

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Hit-Boy

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
Stormzy (UK)

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
Megan Thee Stallion

BEST DUD OR GROUP
Chris Brown & Young Thug

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – Roddy Ricch

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good

HIP HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Megan Thee Stallion

The virtual event saw performances from the likes of Big Sean, City Girls, Quavo, and Ty Dolla $ign.

