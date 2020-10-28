BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 Winners – Complete List

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 winners have been announced at a virtual ceremony held on Tuesday, October 27.

Megan Thee Stallion won big during the night, including the ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year’, and ‘Hustler of the Year’.

There were wins for the likes Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, as well as a posthumous award for Pop Smoke.

Check the complete list of winners at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 below:

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

Rapsody

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

Pop Smoke

IMPACT TRACK

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

The Joe Budden Podcast

DJ OF THE YEAR

D-Nice

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

Megan Thee Stallion – Beyonce ‘Savage (remix)’ ft. Beyonce

BEST COLLABORATION

Savage (remix) – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce

SONG OF THE YEAR

Roddy Ricch – The Box – produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Travis Scott

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Hit-Boy

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

Stormzy (UK)

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

Megan Thee Stallion

BEST DUD OR GROUP

Chris Brown & Young Thug

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – Roddy Ricch

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good

HIP HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Megan Thee Stallion

The virtual event saw performances from the likes of Big Sean, City Girls, Quavo, and Ty Dolla $ign.

