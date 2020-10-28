BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 Winners – Complete List
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 winners have been announced at a virtual ceremony held on Tuesday, October 27.
Megan Thee Stallion won big during the night, including the ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year’, and ‘Hustler of the Year’.
There were wins for the likes Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, as well as a posthumous award for Pop Smoke.
Check the complete list of winners at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 below:
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
Rapsody
BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST
Pop Smoke
IMPACT TRACK
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
The Joe Budden Podcast
DJ OF THE YEAR
D-Nice
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
Megan Thee Stallion – Beyonce ‘Savage (remix)’ ft. Beyonce
BEST COLLABORATION
Savage (remix) – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce
SONG OF THE YEAR
Roddy Ricch – The Box – produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
Travis Scott
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Hit-Boy
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
Stormzy (UK)
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
Megan Thee Stallion
BEST DUD OR GROUP
Chris Brown & Young Thug
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – Roddy Ricch
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good
HIP HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Megan Thee Stallion
The virtual event saw performances from the likes of Big Sean, City Girls, Quavo, and Ty Dolla $ign.
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
