Deal with Character and Stop Body Shaming — Moesha Boduong slams Efia Odo

Efia Odo had a Twitter banter with Sista Afia yesterday which resulted in the former body shaming the latter.

As a result, Moesha Boduong has condemned Efia Odo for towing that line.

The Ghanaian actress noted body shaming is humiliating hence, it is as bad to subject any person to that.

She however, advised that if one has a beef with the fellow, the character or action ought to be addressed.

According to the Ghanaian act took to her Instagram account to make this known.

