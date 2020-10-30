DOWNLOAD: Adina Thembi – Araba Album
Adina Thembi drops a masterpiece ‘Araba’, her maiden album which promises to make positive strides in the music industry.
The ‘Araba’ album by Adina Thembi is a 10-track album with songs like ‘Senyiwa’, ‘Hyedzin’, ‘Hear Me’, and ‘Jeje’ on it.
She featured only Kidi on this project and they brewed the song ‘Runaway’.
Production credits goes out mainly to Richie Mensah who produced nine (9) of these songs.
DJ Vyrusky also produced song number 4 titled ‘Game Over’.
Stream / download ‘Araba‘ album by Adina Thembi below:
KEY ALBUM INFO
Artiste Name: Adina Thembi
Album Title: Araba
Release Date: Friday, October 30, 2020
Tracklist: Senyiwa, Hyedzin, Why, Game Over, Hear Me, Daddy’s Little Girl, Runaway, Jeje, Medofo, Forever Young
Featured Act(s): Kidi
Producer(s): Richie Mensah, DJ Vyrusky, Clifford Machingaifa
Instrumentalist(s): Mark Mantey, Richie Mensah, Kidi,
Writers: Adina Thembi, Richie Mensah, Kidi, DJ Vyrusky, Madam Mercy Addison, Kwame Farkye, Sam Oladotun
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.