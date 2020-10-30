DOWNLOAD: Adina Thembi – Araba Album

Adina Thembi drops a masterpiece ‘Araba’, her maiden album which promises to make positive strides in the music industry.

The ‘Araba’ album by Adina Thembi is a 10-track album with songs like ‘Senyiwa’, ‘Hyedzin’, ‘Hear Me’, and ‘Jeje’ on it.

She featured only Kidi on this project and they brewed the song ‘Runaway’.

Production credits goes out mainly to Richie Mensah who produced nine (9) of these songs.

DJ Vyrusky also produced song number 4 titled ‘Game Over’.

Stream / download ‘Araba‘ album by Adina Thembi below:



KEY ALBUM INFO

Artiste Name: Adina Thembi

Album Title: Araba

Release Date: Friday, October 30, 2020

Tracklist: Senyiwa, Hyedzin, Why, Game Over, Hear Me, Daddy’s Little Girl, Runaway, Jeje, Medofo, Forever Young

Featured Act(s): Kidi

Producer(s): Richie Mensah, DJ Vyrusky, Clifford Machingaifa

Instrumentalist(s): Mark Mantey, Richie Mensah, Kidi,

Writers: Adina Thembi, Richie Mensah, Kidi, DJ Vyrusky, Madam Mercy Addison, Kwame Farkye, Sam Oladotun

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

