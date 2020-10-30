EntertainmentMusic Plug!

DOWNLOAD: Adina Thembi – Araba Album

October 30, 2020
adina thembi araba album songs download

Adina Thembi drops a masterpiece ‘Araba’, her maiden album which promises to make positive strides in the music industry.

The ‘Araba’ album by Adina Thembi is a 10-track album with songs like ‘Senyiwa’, ‘Hyedzin’, ‘Hear Me’, and ‘Jeje’ on it.

She featured only Kidi on this project and they brewed the song ‘Runaway’.

Production credits goes out mainly to Richie Mensah who produced nine (9) of these songs.

DJ Vyrusky also produced song number 4 titled ‘Game Over’.

Stream / download ‘Araba‘ album by Adina Thembi below:

KEY ALBUM INFO

Artiste Name: Adina Thembi
Album Title: Araba
Release Date: Friday, October 30, 2020
Tracklist: Senyiwa, Hyedzin, Why, Game Over, Hear Me, Daddy’s Little Girl, Runaway, Jeje, Medofo, Forever Young
Featured Act(s): Kidi
Producer(s): Richie Mensah, DJ Vyrusky, Clifford Machingaifa
Instrumentalist(s): Mark Mantey, Richie Mensah, Kidi,
Writers: Adina Thembi, Richie Mensah, Kidi, DJ Vyrusky, Madam Mercy Addison, Kwame Farkye, Sam Oladotun

