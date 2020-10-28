Efia Odo’s Sister Drips in New Sultry Photos

Princess AP, young sister of Efia Odo has caused stir on social media after dropping some hot photos of herself.

She shared the photos via her Instagram handle @blaxk_diamonds.

In the photos, Princess AP wears a a black PlayBoy brand pant, with a white tattered tank-top to match.

She shows more skin while making wild poses in the images.

The photos of Princess AP accompanied the message “Either gonna be inspired or intimidated by me 😼”

Check her out!



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

