Fawaz Concept: Ghanaian Creative Director Praised for Creating Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ Album Cover

Fawaz Concept, an astute Ghanaian creative director has been eulogized for his works on Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ album cover.

Fawaz Concept designed the album cover of Wizkid‘s soon-to-be-released album.

The cover album sees Wizkid propping his hand on his forehead, and styled in vintage dress.

The front of the album cover has “Made In Lagos” and “Wizkid” written at the bottom left corner, while the tracklist takes over the other side.

According to Fawaz Concept, designing an album cover for Wizkid has been his number one goal, and it comes after four (4) years of chasing the dream.

He shared “After 4 years i finally achieved my number one goal; to design a album cover for @Wizkidayo ~ MADE IN LAGOS. Thank you to the whole Starboy team … this means a lot to me 🦅🙏🏾. FawazConcept x Wizkid 🇳🇬🦅.

He has since received a lot of positive reactions from social media users mainly Twitter.

Key among them is Sister Deborah who replied: “Dope” with a star-struck emoji.

Check Fawaz Concept‘s post and the reaction out!

After 4 years i finally achieved my number one goal; to design a album cover for @Wizkidayo ~ MADE IN LAGOS Thank you to the whole Starboy team … this means a lot to me 🦅🙏🏾 FawazConcept x Wizkid 🇳🇬🦅 pic.twitter.com/NRIlyCApky — FawazConcept🇬🇭 (@fawaz_ig) October 29, 2020

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

