Germany vs Turkey (3−3) – HIGHLIGHTS + GOALS

A was a draw game when Germany hosted Turkey in an international friendly game on Wednesday night.

The match which was played at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne ended 3-3.

Kai Havertz was the star man after giving two (2) assists.

There were goals from Draxler, Neuhaus, and Waldschmidt for Germany, whereas Tufan, Karaca, and Karaman were also on the scoresheet for Turkey.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

