Musician Yaw Sarpong Involved in Serious Accident

Gospel singer Yaw Sarpong has been involved in a motor accident, PlugTimes.com can confirm.

The unfortunate incident which involves the legendary Ghanaian gospel musician occurred on Thursday evening.

The spot of the accident is at the Juaso junction in the Asante Akim South District of the Ashanti Region.

Narrating the incident, his manager Ashes noted that the ‘Wo Haw Ne Sen’ crooner was heading to Kumasi.

Some of his team members were with Yaw Sarpong in the Toyota Tundra car when the accident happened.

PlugTimes.com understands he sustained minor injuries and currently receiving treatment at the Juaso Government Hospital.

It is not clear what may have caused the accident; however, the right (passenger’s) side of the car was hugely affected [from the front to rear].







