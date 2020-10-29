Mzbel, Iona Reine’s Bonding Hits the Rock

The godmother-goddaughter relationship between Mzbel and Iona Reine has hit the rock.

Iona Reine, reveals there has recently been some hot air blowing between the two.

According to her, Mzbel had the intention of signing her to her label Mzbel Music, however, it was initially not communicated to her [Iona Reine] officially.

She told Ola Michael on Neat 100.9 FM that she only saw Mzbel as a godmother from the beginning and she didn’t make it clear that she wanted to sign her to her label.

This, she explained generated some form of misunderstanding between the two.

Iona Reine furthered that it got to a time that her family had to come in, to make sure the issue is resolved.

She mentioned that Mzbel has refused to reply her messages

Mzbel and Iona Reine were rumored to be lesbian partners, as a result of their bonding.

However, the two (2) thrashed the claims in several interviews.

