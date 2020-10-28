Sarkodie presents the Best International Flow Award at BET Hip-Hop Awards 2020

Sarkodie was one of the many award presenters at the prestigious BET Hip-Hop Awards 2020 ceremony.

The revered Ghanaian rapper presented the ‘Best International Flow Award’ at the virtual event.

This comes a year after the Sarkcess Music boss won in the same category during the 2019 edition of the annual BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Sarkodie presenting an award at the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2020 comes as a surprise to many, in that, there was no announcement prior to this.

Sitting in the comfort of his home, he first introduced the purpose of the award, before announcing the winner.

UK’s Stormzy won the ‘Best International Flow’ at the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2020.

He faced stiff competition from Djonga (Brazil), Kaaris (France), Khaligraph Jones (Kenya), Meryl (France), Ms Banks (UK), and Nasty C (South Africa).

Stormzy now joins Sarkodie as the only winners in this newly-introduced category of the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

In the end, Stormzy thanked everyone while noting that there are amazing rappers in UK the world should watch out for.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

