Stonebwoy asked me to Call Him ‘Apakye’ on Asaase Sound Clash Stage — Shatta Wale reveals

Shatta Wale has stated that calling Stonebwoy an ‘apakye’ (disabled man) on stage of the Asaase Sound Clash was the latter’s idea.

According to the ‘African Dancehall King’, prior to going on stage, he had a lengthy conversation with Stonebwoy about staging an act.

Thus, an act that will make people feel they are seriously beefing, despite settling their differences from the VGMA fracas.

According to Shatta Wale, during the pre-stage conversation, Stonebwoy told him [Shatta Wale] to call him ‘apakye’.

In exchange, Shatta Wale also agreed that Stonebwoy should call him ‘gbee naabu’ during this moment.

The Shatta Movement boss told Sammy Flex that Stonebwoy however missed his line and became very emotional during the clash.

Shatta Wale has begun his media tour and Zylofon 102.1 FM was the first stop.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.