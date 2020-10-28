TalkMediaGhana rebrands to Elite PR: offering full PR Services to Artists, Brands and More

One of Africa’s most cherished blogging mouthpieces, TalkMediaGhana has undergone a BIG upgrade boasting of a new name, logo, vision and service(s), all in a silhouette of Elite PR.

TalkMediaGhana, as many already know, has been a go-to online blogging portal for years, providing fans of the music arena with tons of exclusive entertainment articles from their favourite artists on the continent and beyond.

Now a full-blown public relations and digital marketing agency for brands looking to expand their base, Elite PR was “a move long coming” as expressed by the Director of Strategy, Francis ‘Banks’ Amissah: “Having had lots of experience in PR through the likes DC Emcees and TalkMediaGhana, I can boldly say this was a move long coming. It’s been a beautiful journey and I’m excited to take things to the next level. My team and I are ready to offer artists and brands alike the full PR experience under our new outfit”.

Lead Editor for Elite PR, Leslie Akangah also had a bit to say: “We’ve all been working very hard for months now, just so we could pull this off as imagined. It’s been a tense exercise, but we are confident this new direction will live up, if not surpass our profound expectations and that of our clients”.

Elite PR is a public relations and digital marketing agency which is dedicated to providing a myriad of services, as well as products for the countless consumer brands looking for premier publicity. They also cover a spectrum of services including: photography, web and graphic design, domain hosting and web development, amid key services like; covering artists and brands PR, event promotion and social media awareness.

Without further ado, let us introduce you to the future of public relations and digital marketing: welcome to theelitepr.com

