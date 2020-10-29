Entertainment

VIDEO PREMIERE: R2bees – Yawa ft. Sarkodie

PlugTimes.com October 29, 2020
R2bees Yawa Sarkodie video

R2bees drops the music video to ‘Yawa’, and the duo featured rapper Sarkodie on this one.

The aesthetic music video was shot in a location inside Jamestown in Accra, Ghana.

Directed by Jay, the ‘Yawa’ music video also features bike stunts, superb dance performance from the DWP Academy, and many more.

There is a cameo by Made in Ghana, Incredible Zigi, as well as music producer Killbeatz.

Stream and enjoy ‘Yawa’ music video below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

