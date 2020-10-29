VIDEO PREMIERE: R2bees – Yawa ft. Sarkodie

R2bees drops the music video to ‘Yawa’, and the duo featured rapper Sarkodie on this one.

The aesthetic music video was shot in a location inside Jamestown in Accra, Ghana.

Directed by Jay, the ‘Yawa’ music video also features bike stunts, superb dance performance from the DWP Academy, and many more.

There is a cameo by Made in Ghana, Incredible Zigi, as well as music producer Killbeatz.

Stream and enjoy ‘Yawa’ music video below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

