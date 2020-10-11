Stop Dating Broke Females — Efia Odo advices Men

Efia Odo has created another buzz by advising men to refrain from dating broke females or women.

The Ghanaian socialite and actress says these ladies wouldn’t date a broke man, hence the need to reciprocate.

The ‘Heals and Sneakers’ actor made this known in a town on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Efia Odo tweeted: “Stop dating broke females, they wouldn’t date you if you were broke,” accompanied by a smiling face emoji.

This tweet from Efia Odo has been greeted with diverse opinions from her followers.

While some of her followers side with her, others are of the view that it is not entirely the case.

In recent past, Efia Odo has made it clear that women should stop dating broke men.

Initially, she was chastised by many for voicing out those words.

