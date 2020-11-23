New Date for Miss Hotlegs Ghana 2020 Grand Finale Announced

A new date for the prestigious Miss Hotelgs Ghana 2020 grand finale has been announced by organisers.

It comes barely a week after its initial date of Saturday, November 21, was postponed due to challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new date set for the grand finale of the Miss Hotlegs Ghana 2020 is Sunday, December 20, 2020.

The venue has also been moved and it will now be held at the Best Western Premier Hotel in Accra.

The red carpet event begins at 7.00pm before the main event at 8.00pm prompt.

Vasco The Blogger has been also been announced as the host of the red carpet event.

The maiden edition of the beauty pageant will see twelve (12) finalists battle for the covetous crown as Miss Hotlegs Ghana 2020.

Miss Hotlegs Ghana will create just the perfect atmosphere for exhibition of class elegance, beauty and natural talent carried by the beautiful legs of the Ghanaian Queens.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

