Belo Cida Haruna announced as Judge for Miss Hotlegs Ghana 2020

Belo Cida Haruna has been named as one of the judges for the grand finale of the much-anticipated Miss Hotlegs Ghana beauty pageant.

The Marketing professional joins revered Ghanaian video vixen Dezel The Model who was earlier announced as one of the judges.

Mr. Belo brings to the table, over a decade-long experience in public speaking, project management, brand management, events and many more.

He is currently the Marketing Manager for BBC Industrials, a position he also occupied at Indomie Ghana.

He has had previous marketing and events experience working with Street Fairs International, and Millennium Excellence Foundation.

He is also the Country Rep for Distant Relatives Project.

Mr Belo was one of the honourees of 50 Most Influential CMO’s in Ghana 2019. He also won the Marketer of the Year 2019 and Influential Brand Personality of the Year 2018 at Universal Merchant Bank Ghana Tertiary Awards respectively.

Miss Hotlegs Ghana takes place at the Ellisa Hospitality and Hotels inside Kokrobite, Accra on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

It will create just the perfect atmosphere for exhibition of class elegance, beauty and natural talent carried by the beautiful legs of the Ghanaian Queens.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

