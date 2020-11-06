DJ Pho is RTP Awards 2020 Official DJ

With a significant depth of knowledge in event disc jockeying, DJ Pho has been announced as the official DJ for the forthcoming RTP Awards 2020.

Noted for selecting the finest playlist to suit every single event, it is not surprising that the award-winning DJ has been lined up to man affairs on the 1s and 2s.

DJ Pho‘s announcement as the official disc jockey for prestigious award ceremony for radio and television personalities was made known by the organisers Big Events Ghana.

This is the sixth (6th) consecutive year that DJ Pho takes charge as the official disc jockey of the RTP Awards.

He first delivered a superb performance in 2015, before taking up the same role in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, where he also did exceptionally well.

He is expected to entertain guests at the ceremony with unerring playlist.

The RTP Awards 2020 ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

DJ Pho is a radio DJ with Accra-based Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM. Get interactive with him on social media (Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter)

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

