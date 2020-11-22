DJ Pho wins ‘Event DJ of the Year’ at Ghana DJ Awards 2020

DJ Pho has won the ‘Event DJ of the Year’ at the just-ended Ghana DJ Awards 2020 event.

The ceremony saw a number of outstanding Ghanaian DJs honoured for their immense contribution in Ghana’s disc jockeying sector.

DJ Pho, real name Kwaku Afriyie Asante Boateng triumphed over his colleagues in the only category he was nominated in.

By extension, he has been endorsed at the best event DJ in the country at the moment with his music selection always suitable for each occasion.

The Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM DJ faced stiff competition from DJ Lord, DJ Vyrusky, DJ Mic Smith, DJ Aroma, DJ Sedem, and DJ Putin.

In 2014, DJ Pho won the ‘Mobile DJ of the Year’, his first at the prestigious Ghana DJ Awards.

During the year under review, SpicyFingerz Entertainment boss rocked a number of high-profile events across the country.

These include, but not limited to RTP Awards, Golden Movie Awards, AGAFEST, December in the 70s Party, Otumfuo @ 20 Dinner, Pokuase Homofest, and a host of others.

Receiving his award at the ceremony on Saturday, November 21, 2020 DJ Pho expressed his gratitude to God Almighty, fans, and everyone who has supported him over the years.

He is also a DJ at the hottest joint in the capital Apokalypse on the Spintex Road and he turns the place up every Friday.

