Adepa Wins MTN Hitmaker 9

Adepa has emerged as the winner of the MTN Hitmaker 9 music reality show.

Her win follows several weeks of rigorous activities including song choices, song writing, rehearsals, and performances.

Adepa faced stiff competition from three (3) other finalists in the grand finale. They were Kobby Tuesday, Achiaa, and Gabinova.

Former contestant of MTN Hitmaker, Mr Drew opened the show with a performance of ‘Dw3’ before the finalists made a rendition of Kidi‘s “One Man” song. Kidi also closed the show with a superb performance.

For the real showdown, Gabinova began the opening performances with a rendition of Kuami Eugene’s “Open Gate” song.

Adepa‘s signature high pitches came to life as she made a rendition of “Excess Love” by J.J Hairston and Mercy Chinwo.

Achiaa and Kobby Tuesday also did exceptionally well for the open performances.

Following their performances Adepa was announced as the winner of the MTN Hitmaker 9.

Adepa takes home cash worth GHc120,000 as well as a recording deal.

She took to her Twitter account to react to her win. She tweeted: “If this is a dream I don’t want to wake up. Thank You Jesus! Thank you fans. Thank you Masked Nation. Hitmaker 9 is here! @koby_tuesday_ @_gabinova and @AchiaaMusic … You are phenomenal. God bless y’all richly.”

If this is a dream I don’t want to wake up. Thank You Jesus! Thank you fans. Thank you Masked Nation. Hitmaker 9 is here! @koby_tuesday_ @_gabinova and @AchiaaMusic … You are phenomenal. God bless y’all richly. pic.twitter.com/VMb22yaTmn — Adepa Music (@AdepaMusic) November 29, 2020

Ghanaian music producer Mix Master Garzy also won the Beat Maker award for MTN Hitmaker 9.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

