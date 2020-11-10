Is Jeffrey Nortey Ghana’s Tyler Perry?

Ghanaian actor, Jeffrey Nortey has got me thinking lately. Why? because irrespective of the notion of the Ghanaian movie industry is dead. His conscious effort to change the narrative with his short film is just mind-blowing.

Following his acting career for some years now, I would say Jeffrey Nortey is Ghana’s Tyler Perry even with little resources.

One may ask why the Tyler Perry comparison? Tyler Pery is an American actor, writer, producer, and director. Perry wrote and produced many stage plays during the 1990s and early 2000s. Perry has developed several television series, most notably Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, which ran for eight seasons on TBS from June 21, 2006 to August 10, 2012.

Jeffrey Nortey, on the other hand, is a Ghanaian actor, writer, producer, and director. He has written and produced several films which include Languard, Coronavirus, Don’t leave me challenge, and many more.

Tyler Perry has additionally acted in films not directed or produced by himself, including as Admiral Barnett in Star Trek (2009), the titular character in Alex Cross (2012), Tanner Bolt in Gone Girl (2014), Baxter Stockman in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016) and Colin Powell in Vice (2018).

Jeffrey Nortey, on the other hand, has also acted in Adomaa, Catch them young, Julor, Indebted, and many more

Jeffrey Nortey has released a new film that encapsulates the above opinion piece above. The film titled Just image will blow your mind and hey if it does don’t forget to share with your friends.

Watch the film below:

