Jasmine Djang wins Miss Malaika Ghana 2020

Jasmine Djang has been crowned Miss Malaika Ghana 2020 at a glamorous ceremony in Accra.

The 20-year-old winner Jasmine faced stiff competition from nine (9) other beautiful and intelligent ladies.

Prior to her announcement as the ultimate winner, she had won Miss Talent and the Charity episode.

Olga Karen Aduama, and Franklina Shalom emerged the first and second runners-up, respectively. For Franklina, she also won the Big Pitch.

This year’s Miss Malaika Ghana beauty pageant was made up of Jasmine, Olga, Franklina, Juanita, and Maame Dufie. Others were Tessy, Christine, Anne, Salma, and Melissa.

Jasmine took home a brand new Toyota Agya car, cash, the covetous Miss Malaika Ghana 2020 crown, and souvenirs from sponsors.

The judges were Zynnell Zuh, Mawuli Gavor, Kafui, and Berla Mundi.

The was musical performance from Kidi, Mr. Drew, and Adina Thembi.

Miss Malaika Ghana 2020 grand finale was hosted by Elikem The Tailor and Regina Van-Helvert.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.