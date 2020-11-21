Entertainment

LIVE STREAM: Ghana DJ Awards 2020

Ghana DJ Awards 2020 live

You are watching the Ghana DJ Awards 2020 live broadcast from the Silver Star Tower in Airport City, Accra-Ghana.

Tonight, a number of top Ghanaian disc jockeys are being honoured for breathing life into music.

The winners for the Ghana DJ Awards 2020 are being announced.

Enjoy the live event below:

