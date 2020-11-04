Minister FplusF shakes the Gospel Scene with ‘Aseda Biom’ — LISTEN NOW!

Contemporary Ghanaian gospel singer Meet Minister FplusF has released a brand single titled ‘Aseda Biom”.

“Aseda Biom” means God deserves thanks again – the title was influenced by his state of mind during production because God deserves my thanks again for all the goodness and mercy he has given him.

Minister FplusF prides himself as the light of Africa from Ghana to the world. Though new in the industry he is set to the take the gospel industry by storm with his new single.

Stream song here:



Watch video here:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

