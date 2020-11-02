Moesha Boduong’s Lingerie Photo Shoot Causes Stir on Social Media

Moesha Boduong has shared photos from her lingerie shoot and it has created a stir on social media.

In the photo sighted by PlugTimes.com, the actress and socialite is seen in a red 3-piece lingerie set with stockings.

The Ghanaian brand influencer Moesha Boduong shared the photo on Monday and it garnered some swift reaction from netizens.

She poses while she sips a substance believed to be made of milk.

On Instagram in particular, the likes of Afia Schwarzenegger, Kisa Gbekle, and S3fa are some of the know faces who reacted to it.

Moesha Boduong still remains one of the few Ghanaian celebrities who are not afraid to flaunt their curves.

She was recently spotted in a 2-piece bvvty shorts.

Check her out!

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

