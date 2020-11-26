BREAKING! Quamina MP Survives Gory Accident on Akosombo Road

Quamina MP has been involved in a serious motor accident on the Akosombo road.

The Ghanaian musician has been able to endure the tragedy — he survived!

PlugTimes.com understands the GroundUp Chale act was in the car with his father.

The ‘Baba’ crooner’s father is reportedly in critical condition and has since been rushed to the medical centre for health care.

More to follow soon.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

